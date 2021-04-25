OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 39,700 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,700 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $285,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $967,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.6% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 67,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

