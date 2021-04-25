OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 40,556 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,556 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Shares of IVZ opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

