OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 6,229 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after purchasing an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth about $479,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth about $280,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 653,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.