OLD National Bancorp IN Takes $1.70 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at $453,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $225.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.86 and a fifty-two week high of $226.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen downgraded IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

