Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to announce sales of $31.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OLO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.18 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year sales of $134.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $136.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $175.32 million, with estimates ranging from $172.42 million to $177.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OLO.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLO. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of OLO opened at $29.43 on Friday. OLO has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

