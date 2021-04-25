Omni (OMNI) Price Reaches $8.95 on Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $8.95 or 0.00017814 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Omni has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.71 or 0.00465073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002702 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,198 coins and its circulating supply is 562,882 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

