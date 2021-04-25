Omnitude (ECOM) Hits Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 40.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00065112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00018828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00063677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00727298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00094876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.54 or 0.07638280 BTC.

Omnitude Profile

Omnitude is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

