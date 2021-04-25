Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $357.65 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00002759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 32% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00066971 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00044403 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00302838 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024672 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 811,891,324 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.