Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Hits $1.59 on Major Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 25th. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $14,917.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Predict Token has traded down 41.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.54 or 0.00064630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00018377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.35 or 0.00721331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00094337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.05 or 0.07607367 BTC.

Open Predict Token Coin Profile

Open Predict Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,478 coins. Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . The official website for Open Predict Token is openpredict.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Open Predict Token

