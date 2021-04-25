Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Opera by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Opera by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.14. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.42 million. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

