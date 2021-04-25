Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 245.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.59. 295,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,385. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. 12.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.