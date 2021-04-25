Opus (OPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $763,919.93

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Opus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. Opus has a total market cap of $763,919.93 and $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00064533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00060896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00094229 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $341.00 or 0.00686414 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,851.06 or 0.07752022 BTC.

Opus Profile

Opus is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

