Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24,589.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,125,594 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $72,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,035 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.97. 10,665,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,931,528. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $80.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,808,000 shares of company stock valued at $254,732,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.