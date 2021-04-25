OracleChain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,501.00 (OCT)

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. OracleChain has a total market capitalization of $465,653.05 and approximately $43,501.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OracleChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00060427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00271691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.01038178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.01 or 0.00647883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,740.09 or 0.99768398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OracleChain

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . OracleChain’s official message board is medium.com/@OracleChain . OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OracleChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OracleChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OracleChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

