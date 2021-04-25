Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Hits $1.79 on Top Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Orbit Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $835.18 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbit Chain

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

