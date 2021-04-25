Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 1,997 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $177,172,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $137,600,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,161,000 after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VAR opened at $177.07 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $177.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.92.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

