Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Discovery by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Discovery by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

DISCA stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

