Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,927 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 98,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $159.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.09 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

