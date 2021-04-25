Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 28,407 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,407 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 8.05% of ConocoPhillips worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 37,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

