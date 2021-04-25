Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,107 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 48,357 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 213.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 249.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 122,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 87,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,952.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FITB stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

