Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 573 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 682.8% during the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,311.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $564.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $564.22 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $152.76 and a 52-week high of $585.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $510.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

