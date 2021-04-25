Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,213 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,174,468. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

