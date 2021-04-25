Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 79.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,167,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $187.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.07 and a 200 day moving average of $162.84. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $188.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.