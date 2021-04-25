Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $1,421,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Equinix by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $942.00 to $936.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $827.89.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.69, for a total transaction of $653,206.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,135.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $6,692,520. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $718.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $673.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $713.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

