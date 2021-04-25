Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after purchasing an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $282.00 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $155.32 and a one year high of $283.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.54. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

