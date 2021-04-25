Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after buying an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

