Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.64 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth approximately $6,095,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $130.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.