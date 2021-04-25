Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.10 Million Stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $5,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $96.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

