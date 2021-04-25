Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.35 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $347.10 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.73 and a 52 week high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.92.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,842.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,664,764. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

