Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

