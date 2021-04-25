Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.98 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $419.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.76 and its 200 day moving average is $352.17. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

