Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.09 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $207.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.97. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,688 shares in the company, valued at $15,011,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

