Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.16 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $178.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.27 and a 12-month high of $184.33. The firm has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

