Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 45,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,000. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,914,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,233.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.78.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $371.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.53 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

