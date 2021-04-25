Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 34.1% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 46.7% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CDW by 103.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $182.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.98. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $93.75 and a 12-month high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,435. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

