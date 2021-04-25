Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

