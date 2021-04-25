Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $353.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $345.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $197.13 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

