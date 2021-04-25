Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,941 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,289,841.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $169.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.46. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

