Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,964 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 63,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 870,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,826,000 after acquiring an additional 164,567 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $127.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $128.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

