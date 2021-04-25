Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,438 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RF stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

