Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,690,000 after buying an additional 1,411,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,889,000 after buying an additional 1,253,768 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5,063.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,251,000 after buying an additional 480,856 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,531,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,425,000 after buying an additional 471,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth about $45,289,000.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $10,823,974.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,177.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.22.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

