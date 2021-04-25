Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,098,313,000 after purchasing an additional 656,606 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,963,000 after buying an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,220,000 after buying an additional 321,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.38.

Shares of HUM opened at $448.64 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.46 and a fifty-two week high of $474.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $415.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

