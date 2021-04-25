Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,211 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $121.65 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $81.51 and a one year high of $121.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

