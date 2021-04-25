Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,371 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,210,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 297,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anders Malmstrom sold 200,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $6,592,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $219,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist increased their target price on Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

EQH stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

