Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.27.

NYSE:MOH opened at $255.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.07. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

