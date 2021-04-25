Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

Masimo stock opened at $246.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.13. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $203.81 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

