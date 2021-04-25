Origo Price Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, Origo has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Origo has a market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00064724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00018853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.76 or 0.00722725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00094587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.11 or 0.07624252 BTC.

Origo (CRYPTO:OGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

