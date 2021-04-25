Orion Protocol (ORN) Trading Down 21.5% This Week

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $240.00 million and $13.00 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.36 or 0.00022780 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00064934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00094731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00711339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.73 or 0.07748799 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,124,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

