Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $736,547.52

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORMEUS) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Ormeus Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. Ormeus Coin has a total market capitalization of $736,547.52 and $226,989.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ormeus Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00275916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $500.14 or 0.01041609 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.10 or 0.00645825 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,904.47 or 0.99766850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00023131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . Ormeus Coin’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Coin’s official website is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Ormeus Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ormeus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ormeus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.