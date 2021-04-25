Ormeus Ecosystem Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last Week (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 25th. Ormeus Ecosystem has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $193,042.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.94 or 0.00271621 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $511.84 or 0.01030312 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,492.72 or 0.99626643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.27 or 0.00638651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem was first traded on June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

